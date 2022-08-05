Greece extradited Russian Vinnik to the United States, where he faces up to 50 years in prison

Greece extradited Russian Alexander Vinnik to the United States, who was convicted of illegal operations in the field of cryptocurrencies. He was flown to Boston on a private jet and then transported to San Francisco, where he faces up to 50 years in prison. This was stated by the Vinnik family, reports RIA News.

“From Boston, Alexander was given a call home. Everything happened and was framed as a kidnapping,” said members of his family.

On August 4, the French lawyer of the convict announced the possibility of a quick extradition of Vinnik after the decision of the Paris court to transfer his case to Greek jurisdiction. “Vinnik will probably be extradited from Greece very soon to the United States, to California, to San Francisco,” the lawyer said.

Vinnik was arrested in the summer of 2017, three years later he was extradited to France, where he became a suspect in identity theft and extortion. The state prosecutor asked to imprison the Russian for 10 years, but the court in Paris eventually gave the Russian 5 years in prison. After the verdict was announced, American representatives filed a request for Vinnik’s extradition to the United States, where a similar charge had already been brought against him and a large fine had been imposed.

Then, on August 4, the court decided to transfer his case to Greek jurisdiction. His French lawyer said that after the transfer of the case, the United States could put pressure on the Greek authorities to approve his extradition to the States. “Vinnik will probably be extradited from Greece very soon to the United States, to California, to San Francisco,” the lawyer said.