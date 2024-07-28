Part of a village in the Chelyabinsk region will be evacuated due to the threat of flooding

Evacuation began in the village of Rabochiy in the Yemanzhelinsky district of the Chelyabinsk region due to the threat of flooding, reports The municipality’s press service on VKontakte.

“Due to the threat of flooding of residential buildings, urgent evacuation of the streets Naberezhnaya, Proletarskaya, 1-aya Transportnaya, 2-aya Transportnaya, 3-aya Transportnaya is being carried out,” the administration listed. It is noted that residents of the village can stay at two accommodation points located in the city of Yemanzhelinsk.

On Friday evening, a dam burst at the Kialimskoye Reservoir in the Chelyabinsk Region. By the next morning, the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that the village of Kialim had been completely cleared of water. Regional authorities reported no casualties.

Also on Sunday it became known that due to heavy rainfall, residents of the village of Muldashevo in Bashkiria were effectively cut off from the “mainland”. Chelyabinsk rescuers joined the fight against the consequences of the elements, and were able to strengthen the dam and stop the overflow of water