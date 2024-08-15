Governor Gladkov: Novaya Tavolzhanka left without electricity after shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

After shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was left without electricity. This was reported by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

The head of the Russian region noted that as a result of the shelling, windows were broken in one house and a fence was damaged. A power line was also damaged, leaving part of the village without electricity.

“Operational and emergency services will begin restoration work after coordination with the Russian Ministry of Defense,” Gladkov wrote.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used a drone to attack an ambulance crew. The medics were helping residents after another Ukrainian drone struck an apartment building. As a result, two doctors were injured.