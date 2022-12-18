The Governor of the Belgorod Region Gladkov announced the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the village of Krasnaya Yaruga

The village of Krasnaya Yaruga in the Krasnoyaruga region came under fire from Ukraine. About this in Telegram-channel said the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

“There is damage to the glazing in a four-story apartment building and a fire in outbuildings that are located next to the house, and the power line is also damaged,” said the head of the Russian region.

On Sunday, December 18, at least 60 apartments, two private houses and 32 cars were damaged during the shelling of Belgorod by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Eight people were injured and another person died. He worked on the construction of a poultry farm, where one of the shells hit.