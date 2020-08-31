The Moscow Veterinary Academy is working with other institutes to develop an African swine fever (ASF) vaccine that could be ready by the end of next year. This was announced by the rector of the university, Sergei Pozyabin, during an online meeting with the head of the Fair Russia party, Sergei Mironov, the press service of the political organization reported.

According to Pozyabin, this year the Academy has become one of the bases for the development of a vaccine against ASF. This is a comprehensive program of scientific and technological research of the Ministry of Education and Science, the rector said.

African swine fever is a contagious viral disease that is not dangerous to humans, but causes significant damage to the agricultural industry, since it is not yet amenable to treatment and vaccine prevention.