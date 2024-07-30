Afghan War Veteran from Krasnoyarsk Waited on Housing Waiting List for 33 Years

Afghan War veteran waited decades for an apartment from the state. He received the long-awaited housing after 33 years, reports “Sibnovosti”.

A resident of Krasnoyarsk applied for an apartment back in the 90s. In 1993, the Russian registered as a combat veteran in need of better housing conditions. However, in 2005, he was removed from the queue, and the Krasnoyarsk resident was not informed about what happened. The decision was explained by a change of residence. In reality, the man moved to his sister in Divnogorsk only temporarily – due to deteriorating health.

Appeals to the administration and the regional Ministry of Social Policy did not bear fruit. The local prosecutor’s office became interested in the situation, after which the Krasnoyarsk resident was allocated budget funds to purchase a comfortable apartment.

