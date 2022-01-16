Russian veteran of the Great Patriotic War Maria Koltakova, in honor of her 100th birthday, stood barefoot on nails for 100 seconds. The famous resident of Belgorod celebrated her anniversary at the Raduga cinema, 100 servicemen came to congratulate her, and a concert was held in honor of the holiday. About it writes KP.RU.

The editor-in-chief of the Book of Records of Russia, Stanislav Konenko, also came to Koltakova for the anniversary. He gave the pensioner a Sadhu board with yoga nails. The veteran decided to try it out for the first time in her life and stood barefoot on nails, standing like that for exactly 100 seconds.

It is also noted that the mayor of Voronezh Vadim Kstenin congratulated the hero of the day, the mayor of Belgorod Anton Ivanov presented her with the medal “For Services to Belgorod”, and Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram.

Maria Koltakova rode a tank through the territory of the military unit last year and addressed the youth. “I want to set an example for the younger generation, so that young men and women look up to the “iron grandmother” who will drive a tank today. (…) I want to appeal to everyone: take care of this fragile world and remember at what cost we got it, ”the pensioner said then.

At 93, the veteran made her first parachute jump. She admitted that she dreamed about it all her life and prepared for the jump for a long time. In addition, according to Koltakova, in the past few years she has been fond of karting, scuba diving and flying in a hot air balloon.