In Krasnoyarsk, vegan parents were charged over the death of their daughter

In Krasnoyarsk, investigators charged a vegan couple on two counts for removing animal products from their two-year-old daughter’s diet and refusing medical care for the child. Representative of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia Yulia Arbuzova reported this to Lenta.ru.

A 35-year-old resident of Krasnoyarsk and his 36-year-old wife are accused under Articles 156 (“Failure to fulfill obligations to raise a minor”) and 125 (“Leaving in danger”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, immediately after the birth of the child, the couple removed meat, fish, eggs, milk and other necessary products from the baby’s diet. As a result, the child developed chronic malnutrition and anemia. The parents also refused medical care for the child and turned only to alternative medicine specialists.

In April, the girl caught a cold, and two days later she died. The parents treated the child themselves. The couple has two more daughters. Now there is a procedure to limit their parental rights.