The Russian vaccine against coronavirus “EpiVacCorona”, developed by the State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology “Vector”, was effective against new strains of SARS-CoV-2. About it TASS reported in Rospotrebnadzor.

So, experts tested the effectiveness of the drug against the South African, British and Brazilian virus mutations. “The mutations characteristic of the new strains of coronavirus do not affect the epitopes selected for the Epivaccoron peptide vaccine. The peptides that make up the vaccine are highly conservative, ”the department stressed.

It is noted that the center is constantly monitoring all mutations that could affect the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to evaluate the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines against new strains. If necessary, the Cabinet of Ministers will have to conduct additional research on vaccines and make changes to the registration dossier.

Since the beginning of December, it became known about the emergence of new mutated strains of SARS-CoV-2 from the UK, South Africa and Brazil. These variants of the virus spread more easily, which could lead to an increase in the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations, experts fear.

Vaccination against coronavirus in Russia is carried out with two vaccines against COVID-19. The first to register was a two-component drug called Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Center. It became the world’s first registered human adenovirus vaccine. The second vaccine “EpiVacCorona” from the “Vector” center entered the market. The release of the third vaccine “KoviVac” into civilian circulation is expected in February.