Larger studies have yet to be conducted to demonstrate that the vaccine effectively protects against infection with the coronavirus.

By announcing on August 11 that it had developed a vaccine against Covid-19, dubbed “Sputnik V”, Russia had not published any data, arousing the skepticism of international researchers. A preliminary study, published Friday, September 4 in the British journal The Lancet (English page), allows to know a little more: its authors affirm that the vaccine under development in Russia does indeed trigger an immune response, and does not cause serious adverse effects.

However, they do not yet prove that the vaccine effectively protects against infection with the coronavirus, which will have yet to be shown by larger studies, experts point out.

According to the WHO, a total of 176 vaccine candidates are under development worldwide, 34 of which are in clinical trials, which means they have started to be tested in humans. Of these, eight are in phase 3, the most advanced.

Two different vaccines form Sputnik V. They are administered in two successive injections, three weeks apart, details the study. These are vaccines “viral vector”, which use as a support two human adenoviruses (a family of very common viruses) transformed and adapted to fight Covid-19.

The study, which is based on two experiments in hospitals, carried out with two different formulations of Sputnik V, was carried out on 76 healthy adult volunteers, between June 18 and August 3, by researchers from the Russian ministries of the Health and Defense, and funded by the Russian Ministry of Health. They both conclude that each of the two components of the vaccine did not cause “serious side effects” and that the successive administration of the two components “causes the production of antibodies”.

“Large trials over a longer period, including comparison with a placebo, and additional supervision are needed to ensure the long-term safety and efficacy of the vaccine.”, said the journal, while Moscow announced the holding of an advanced stage clinical trial involving 40,000 people. Quoted by Reuters, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund which helped finance the vaccine, assured that at least 3,000 people have already been recruited for this large-scale trial, the results of which are expected in October or November .