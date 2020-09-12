The primary batch of the Russian vaccine towards coronavirus Sputnik V (Gam-Covid-Vac) has been despatched to the areas, experiences RIA News…

As a part of the pilot supply, the logistics chains for delivering the vaccine to the constituent entities of the nation will likely be labored out, in addition to the distribution and group of vaccination of residents who’re at excessive danger.

We are going to remind that earlier the Ministry of Well being of the Russian Federation registered the world’s first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Analysis Middle for Electrochemistry and Expertise, and produced collectively with the Russian Direct Funding Fund.

The day earlier than, the Russian aspect additionally confirmed its readiness to produce the Sputnik V vaccine to the nations of Latin America.