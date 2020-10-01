The cost of Russian oil Urals in September of this year fell by 1.5 times or by 33% compared to the level of 2019. This was announced on Thursday, October 1, by the RF Ministry of Finance.

It also showed a decline of 8% versus August, reaching $ 40.91 per barrel. At the same time, in August, a barrel of this brand of oil cost an average of $ 44.51.

“The average price for Urals oil in September 2020 was $ 40.91 per barrel, which is 1.5 times lower than in September 2019 ($ 61.06 per barrel),” RIA Novosti quoted the agency as saying.

Over the past nine months from the beginning of 2020, Urals oil cost an average of $ 40.84 per barrel, for the same period in 2019 its average price was $ 64.15 per barrel.

On September 28 it became known that Urals oil fell in price in Europe for three weeks of September by $ 3.5 – to $ 40.8 per barrel. At the same time, by the end of September, the sea export of this oil will remain at the August level of 1.09 million barrels per day, but an increase in shipments in October is not expected. Moreover, at the beginning of next month, shipments by sea should decrease by 96 thousand barrels per day. This information, according to experts, significantly supported Urals

On the same day, the head of the Accounts Chamber, Alexei Kudrin, predicted that the price of oil by the end of the year would not drop below $ 40 per barrel.