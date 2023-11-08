The bachelor’s program “Media support of state interests and national security” was launched at RANEPA. It became the first in Russia to train media police at universities – specialists in combating manifestations of extremism and crimes against individuals, as well as blocking pirated content. Izvestia was informed about this by the press service of the Russian Academy of National Economy under the President of the Russian Federation.

Upon completion of training, media police can specialize in investigating offenses against citizens (cyberbullying), legal entities (piracy) or the state (extremism).

Lidia Malygina, head of the department of media support of state interests and national security, IPNB RANEPA, recalled that media security is a set of measures to protect the state, society and people in the media space.

“The tasks of “media security” include combating the propaganda of terrorism, the ideology of AUE (criminal culture), suicides among teenagers, and insults to the feelings of believers. This is a matter of national security. That is why the program is being implemented with the support of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee,” she said.

Roskomnadzor reported in August 2023 that since the beginning of 2022 it had identified and blocked 30 thousand calls for mass unrest, 190 thousand materials with false information, 85 thousand materials with elements of extremist content.

In the last six months alone, the volume of negative content on the Internet has grown by more than 16% – these are data compared to the same period last year, Elena Sutormina, head of the Security 2.0 monitoring center, told Izvestia. In total, the center’s employees identified about 20 thousand such materials over the six months of 2023.

