Russian universities are preparing an admission campaign in two formats: entrance exams can be

will pass in person or remotely, according to the Izvestia TV channel.

Also, educational institutions offer remote submission of documents, including online or mailing.

Some universities have left only part-time exams.

Russian universities are actively using the proctoring system: a control procedure for online testing, where the whole process is supervised by an administrator – a proctor.

The distance format is designed to protect applicants from the transmission of coronavirus, as well as help applicants from regions or other countries.

The Izvestia TV channel is available in the packages of cable operators, in Moscow it is located on the 26th button. The channel is also broadcast live on the iz.ru website.