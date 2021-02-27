In Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, children dressed as unicorns attacked a local jewelry store and smashed shop windows. About this in the story on your page on the social network Instagram told the employee of the outlet.

According to the woman, Russian children with cameras in their hands ran into the store and hit the shop window with a hammer, after which they slipped past the guards and disappeared. “We didn’t understand anything at all, but it’s generally something inadequate. <...> It seems that nothing was stolen, ”she said. The seller chased one of the attackers, but she failed to catch the child. The employees suggested that the children were filming the video for Tik Tok.

The management of the store turned to the police, law enforcement officers are studying the recordings from CCTV cameras.

Earlier, a thief in a pink and white unicorn suit robbed a store in Baltimore, Maryland, and then fled in a car with an accomplice. It was possible to detain the criminals due to the fact that they got into a serious accident. The men drove into the oncoming lane, after which their car crashed into several obstacles and stopped after hitting a tree.