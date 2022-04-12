Putin: “Our main objective is to liberate the Donbas”. Kiev: drone with toxic substances over Mariupol. London: “If the use of chemical weapons is confirmed, all options will be on the table.” For the first time Obama speaks: “The Russian president has always been dangerous”. 870 thousand Ukrainians returned home

The war in Ukraine is on the 48th day. The pro-Russian separatists of Donetsk announce that “the port of Mariupol was released», While Kiev speaks of a” final offensive “in the Donbass” already started “and the Austrian Chancellor Nehammer who yesterday saw Putin confirms:« In the east a brutal and massive attack is being prepared“.

Meanwhile,