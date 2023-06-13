Ukraine advances militarily in Donbass and now also on the front of Zaporizhzhia. And also counterattack on Kakhovka dam disaster, whose destruction is blamed on the Russians, determined to indict Moscow for war crimes. It was the same Volodymyr Zelensky to announce that the inspectors of the International Criminal Court have visited the flooded areas: “Just the day after the disaster – the Ukrainian president said in a speech -, the Ukrainian attorney general sent a request for an investigation to the court’s prosecutor’s office of The Hague, and the work has begun. It is very important that the representatives of the International Tribunal saw the consequences of the Russian terrorist act with their own eyes,” Zelensky said shortly before the receding waters returned more bodies, bringing the official death toll from the flood to 10 , with 42 missing. In the next few hours, Zelensky will meet the director general of the IAEA in Kiev, Rafael Grossi, which will offer Ukraine an assistance program for the Nova Kakhovka reservoir, which also supplies water for cooling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and which is emptying after the dam was destroyed. As for the Donbass front, in addition to the slow pincer movement up Bakhmutwhich meets fierce resistance, with a maximum advance of 700 meters, the successes are all along a line, from north to south, in the direction of Mariupol. However, the maximum impact of the Ukrainian counter-offensive seems still to come, and for the moment Kiev “urgently needs many more Western tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other armored vehicles”, said the deputy foreign minister , Andriy Melnyk, especially referring to Leopard 2 Germans, each of whom, he said, is “literally worth its weight in gold for the decisive offensive”. Meanwhile, 250 planes and nearly 10,000 soldiers from 25 countries have launched the«Air Defender 2023» exercise, the largest ever of NATO, which began in German and European skies under German leadership. It will run until June 25 and also provides for the protection of Germany from an attack from the east. The message to Russiawhich celebrated its national day today, could not be more explicit.

