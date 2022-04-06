Despite shame and an exit: Against all odds, the vocal ensemble Polynushka does not want to stop singing Russian and Ukrainian folk songs. A rehearsal visit.

uThe polynushka vocal ensemble has been unlikely ever since it was founded in 2004. It was in the western city of Berlin of all places that the software developer Polina Proutskova, who came from Saint Petersburg, teamed up with the Bulgarian musicologist Deniza Popova and some other people interested in Eastern European music tradition to perform Russian and Ukrainian village songs to save from disappearance. At first people met to sing in the apartments and discussed the limits of authenticity in folk music that was sung. The group grew, the German Record Critics’ Prize was awarded for the first album release in 2008, different characters and nationalities were added, including a Polish and a Lithuanian, everyone brought with them knowledge of Russian, a wide variety of migration stories and their own understanding of folklore.

Lisa Rudi, for example, whom we meet with Deniza Popova in a café before the weekly Polynushka rehearsal and who grew up on the Russian island of Sakhalin, north of Japan, attended the folklore department of the music school there. Here she got to know traditional Russian music in the annual cycle and late folklore à la “Kalinka”, with which she has not had any reservations to this day. Denitsa Popova, whose grandfather was executed by Soviet soldiers as an officer in the Bulgarian army, is stricter on the issue. Soviet revisions of folk music or late folklore are out of the question for her: “Socialism destroyed actual folklore,” she says energetically. Whereupon Rudi, who studied cultural sciences in Hildesheim and is currently, as she says, ashamed of being Russian, says “quietly” and looks a little embarrassed.