The winners of the Nobel Peace Prize – the Belarusian militant Ales Beliatski, the Russian NGO Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties of Ukraine – rejected Vladimir Putin’s “senseless and criminal” war, when they received the prestigious award on Saturday at the event held in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

“The people of Ukraine want peace more than anyone else in the world,” said Oleksandra Matviichuk, director of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties. «But peace for an attacked country is not achieved by laying down its arms. That would not be peace, but occupation,” she added.

The president of Memorial, the Russian Yan Rachinski, for his part denounced the “imperial aspirations” of his country and said that now, “resisting Russia is tantamount to fascism.” A distortion that provides an “ideological justification for the senseless and criminal war of aggression against Ukraine,” he said.

The third winner, the Belarusian activist Ales Beliatski, founder of the NGO for the defense of human rights Viasna, has been in jail since July 2021. On his behalf, his wife Natalia Pinchuk, referred to the fight against “the international the dictatorships”. In Ukraine, Russia wants to establish “a slave dictatorship, the same as in present-day Belarus, where the voice of the oppressed people is ignored, with Russian military bases, heavy economic dependency, and a Russification of culture and language,” he noted. .