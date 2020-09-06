Russian combined type fighter (MMA) Zelim Imadayev was defeated in a battle with Brazilian Michel Pereira on the UFC Struggle Night time 176 event, the Lenta.ru correspondent stories.

The bout within the welterweight class occurred on Sunday night time, September 6, in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA) and lasted three rounds. The referee stopped the battle after a profitable choke maintain by the Brazilian.

On September 5, Imadayev hit Pereira in a standard eye duel earlier than the battle. The Russian slapped his opponent within the face.

The Russian athlete had three fights within the UFC, and all led to defeats for him. In whole, he has 11 fights in MMA and eight victories. For Pereira, it was the thirty sixth battle of his profession. He has 24 wins and 12 losses.