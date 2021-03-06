Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Maxim Grishin will return to performances in June and will face American Owins Saint-Pré. Reported by MMA Junkie.

The fight will take place as part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament on June 26. The location of the event is still unknown.

On February 28, Grishin was defeated by a decision by Dustin Jacoby. The result of the fight sparked controversy on social media. Many users believed that the judges stole the victory from the Russian fighter. Grishin was also surprised by the announced decision: during the fight he knocked down his opponent twice and had an advantage in the number of punches.

The 37-year-old Saint-Pré has 25 wins and 15 defeats. Grishin won 31 victories, suffered nine defeats. Two more matches with the participation of the Russian ended in a draw.