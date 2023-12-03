Special equipment of the “friend or foe” system for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been tested and is ready for mass production. Izvestia was told about this at the Rostec state corporation.

The operation of the equipment is quite simple. When a drone is irradiated by a radar station, a special transponder sends back an encrypted signal. It will allow Russian anti-aircraft gunners to identify their UAVs at a distance of up to 100 km and at an altitude of up to 5 km. The special transponder weighs 150 g, so even small drones can be equipped with it.

“The equipment developed by the Ruselectronics holding has successfully passed tests. The company is ready to start mass production upon receipt of orders. The use of the device allows us to minimize losses of our UAVs from friendly fire,” Rostec told Izvestia.

Without a friend-or-foe identification system, it is impossible to understand whose UAV is in the sky, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestia.

“At the beginning of the SVO, they tried to solve this problem by informing the anti-aircraft gunners of the areas where our drones would operate. But since then the situation has changed a lot. There are thousands of UAVs operating along the line of combat contact, and it is almost impossible to understand their identity. After the introduction of the “friend or foe” system on UAVs, the situation will change in our favor, cases of “friendly fire” will be reduced to a minimum,” the expert explained.

Leonkov also noted that after the appearance of the system, Russian drones will serve longer, and air defense systems will reduce missile consumption.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

In the Northern Military District among strangers: Russian UAVs will receive a new recognition system