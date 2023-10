Russian President Vladimir Putin has the oligarch as an ally in the Ukraine War | Photo: EFE/JOÉDSON ALVES

The French Public Prosecutor’s Office announced, this Monday (30), the arrest of Russian tycoon Alexey Kuzmichev, who was being investigated abroad for money laundering, violation of international sanctions and tax evasion.

The French government detailed to the newspaper Le Monde which carried out a search and seizure operation involving 60 police officers at two of the oligarch’s properties, one in Paris and the other in the Var region, in southern France.

To the newspaper Financial Timesa French judicial source stated that the preliminary investigation concerns allegations of violations of international sanctions, tax evasion and money laundering.

The billionaire is one of the main shareholders of the company Alfa Group, specialized in private investments abroad, and has “good relations” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who granted political help to the businessman in business outside Russia.

In 2022, Kuzmichev had already been sanctioned by the European Union for “actively supporting the Russian leadership responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilization of Ukraine”.

According to a publication in the European Official Gazette, the Russian businessman was responsible for providing significant revenue to the Kremlin, amid the war started against Ukrainian territory.

Upon learning of the operation and detention of his ally, Putin stated that he will act to “defend the rights of Russian citizens”. The president did not give details about how the intervention will take place.

Government spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the press that the Kremlin “should receive more information about the detention through the diplomatic mission soon.”