Russian TV threatens Italy, Solovyev: “You must tremble”

Russian television returns to talk about Italy after the words of Vladimir Putin, who recalled aid during the pandemic. “I wonder if in Milan they remember how they kissed the hands of Russian soldiers,” said well-known conductor Vladimir Solovyev, considered one of Putin’s closest journalists.

During his broadcast on Russia 1, Solovyev even went back to 1799, when the Russian general Suvorov, at the head of the Russian-Austrian army, liberated Milan from the French forces.

“If we want to talk seriously, if we want to really understand what is at stake, then let them bastards tremble,” Solovyev said, referring to the Europeans. “Then there will be another crossing of the Alps, if necessary. If we want to go and see how the monument to Suvorov is standing, if in Milan they remember how they kissed the hands of Russian soldiers. If you want to be rude to us, bastards, you must know: ‘The Russians start slowly, but then they go fast’”, the thought of the Russian conductor, guest of various Italian programs such as “Non è l’arena” by Massimo Giletti. Solovyev was one of the personalities affected by the sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine, which led to the seizure of his villa on Lake Como. In the past he has labeled Italy as a fascist country.

Attention Italy! Solovyev threatens that “Milan will remember how they kissed the hands of Russian soldiers” pic.twitter.com/flX0fMGHNR — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 28, 2023

Last week Vladimir Putin also made a reference to Italy, during his last speech to the nation, in which he recalled the aid in the first weeks of the pandemic. “Russia knows how to be friends and keep its word, it will not let anyone down and will always support its partners in difficult situations, this is demonstrated by our help to European countries, such as Italy, during the most difficult moment of the Covid pandemic, exactly how we are going to help in the earthquake zones”, the words of the Russian president.