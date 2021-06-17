The star of Russian TV series Olesya Zheleznyak criticized the modern buildings in Moscow. The capital is overgrown with high-rise buildings to the detriment of parks, and there are too many fences and dead ends on the streets, the actress said in an interview with Moskvich.

The theater and film actress, known for her roles in the TV series “My Fair Nanny” and “Matchmakers”, spoke about her favorite places to live and rest in Moscow and highlighted the changes in the city that upset her. Zheleznyak’s main complaint against the capital’s authorities and developers is dense development.

“Today’s Moscow is endless and endless. Houses grow here and there. Everything scales so quickly that you sometimes don’t have time to accept it. I don’t really like the speed with which all these vibrations occur, decisions are made. I see another building and I think why it was impossible to lay out a beautiful park on this place? How will people live there? ” – Zheleznyak is indignant.

Related materials

Zheleznyak shared her memories of her childhood. She grew up in the Novogireevo area on the border with Reutov. There was a pond near the house, which has now been built up with garages. Having started a family, the actress first lived in a two-room apartment of a five-story building in Fili-Davydkovo in the west of Moscow, and now with four children she moved to a house on Frunzenskaya in Khamovniki. The celebrity added that the center of the capital has also not changed for the better in recent years.

“The houses are fenced off, there are many dead ends, neither pass nor pass. And as if Moscow is no longer yours. I am always looking for my place to wake up and feel life, see my favorite tree in the window, hear the chirping of birds, ”added the actress.

During the coronavirus self-isolation, many Muscovites realized the importance of a good view from the windows of their houses and apartments. Due to dense development, only a third of new buildings in “old” Moscow have apartments with impressive panoramas, the INKOM real estate agency calculated in the summer of 2020. According to this indicator, the leaders are Ramenki, Khoroshevo-Mnevniki and Presnya.