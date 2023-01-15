TV presenter Korchevnikov was surprised that Ukrainians were on Zelensky’s sanctions list

The general director of the Spas TV channel, Boris Korchevnikov, who fell under the sanctions imposed by the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky against Russian cultural figures, was surprised that Ukrainians were included in this list. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

The TV presenter said that the state is “dying before our eyes”, and the authorities “are sitting in Excel spreadsheets”.

“And of course, it is amazing that there are citizens of Ukraine on this list. They are at war with their people,” Korchevnikov stressed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on sanctions against 198 Russian-connected cultural figures, journalists and bloggers. In addition, Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko, political scientist Vasyl Vakarov, and writer Volodymyr Sergienko were included in the list.