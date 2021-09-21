Russian TV presenter Anfisa Chekhova on the air of the program “The fate of man” on the channel “Russia 1” named the reasons for the divorce from her ex-husband, actor Guram Bablishvili. In an interview with journalist Boris Kochevnikov, she said that she and her husband saw the future differently.

The TV presenter said that over the years of relations, she and Bablishvili have changed a lot. Chekhova noted that over time, their love for each other became less. “Here we are together, but there are disagreements in the vision of our future. I was not 100 percent in demand in this marriage. That is, I was, yes, a wife who cooks, meets, [дарит] warmth and affection, but I was a different scale personality. But Guram didn’t like this person very much, he needed another woman, ”she explained.

According to Chekhova, over time, she also realized that she needed another person. While her husband was drawn to Georgia, the TV presenter wanted to go to India or Bali to “meditate and comprehend higher matters.” In the end, she and her husband rarely saw each other. “We often began to part, disperse, here [поэтому] we didn’t spend much time with each other. It became obvious that we just need to go in different directions, ”she concluded.

The relationship between Chekhova and Bablishvili began in the summer of 2009. In May 2012, the couple had a son, Solomon. In the summer of 2015, the TV presenter and the actor got married, but almost two years later, in the spring of 2017, they divorced.