The presenter of Chekhov answered the question about emigration with the words “I’m unlikely to move somewhere alone”

Well-known Russian TV presenter Anfisa Chekhova answered the fans’ question about whether she intends to emigrate to the United States. She appreciated the prospect of moving in her Instagram account. (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

Chekhova said that her partner lives and works in the United States. One of the subscribers also asked if the TV presenter intends to emigrate to the United States. “My plans greatly depend on where my loved one will live. I’m unlikely to move anywhere alone, ”she wrote.

According to Chekhova, she often stays in the United States for a long time, but she has not tried to live there on her own. In addition, she indicated that she was quite comfortable in Russia. “This is my homeland, no matter what happens to it,” said the presenter.

Earlier, Chekhova admitted that she was surprised by the questions of fans about what can be done abroad, and said that she enjoys life in the United States. She also spoke about the nature of Americans, calling them very responsive and sociable people.