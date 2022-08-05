State Duma Deputy Gorelkin announced the lawsuit of the Duma TV channel against Google Corporation

The Russian TV channel Duma TV filed a lawsuit against Google after blocking the YouTube channel in April. about this in his Telegram– the channel said the deputy head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy Anton Gorelkin.

The deputy noted that in a similar situation, the court had already taken the side of the Russian Tsargrad TV channel, then YouTube was forced to pay a penalty in the amount of one billion rubles. Therefore, according to Gorelkin, the DumyTV lawsuit has prospects.

In June, the Supreme Court (SC) of Russia denied the parent American corporation Google LLC, the Irish Google Ireland Limited and the Russian LLC Google in the revision of judicial acts of three lower instances, which, at the suit of Tsargrad, ordered Google to restore access to the blocked TV channel on Youtube- platform, and in case of non-performance – to pay a progressively increasing fine.

On April 1, Google paid the Tsargrad TV channel a one billion penalty in a lawsuit to restore its channel on YouTube video hosting. The channel’s press service noted that if Google continues to ignore Russian legislation, then in a year the fine against the corporation will amount to billions of dollars.