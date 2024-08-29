In the production, the US president travels undercover to Russia to understand why his sanctions have not affected the country as expected.

The Russian channel TNT announced on Tuesday (27.Aug.2024) the start of filming of the comedy series “Goodbye” (“goodbye”, in English), which will have the President of the United States, Joe Biden, as the main character. The production is expected to air in 2025.

The series portrays Biden’s undercover trip to Russia in an attempt to discover, on his own, how the sanctions imposed on the country have not affected the local economy, as expected.

“Disguised, he [Biden] flies to Russia to understand the Russian soul and, on the very first day, loses his documents, but finds a new friend, a true Russian patriot”, says the announcement of the channel and the film production company 1-2-3 Productionaligned with the Kremlin.

“Now, Biden is forced to live in a Khrushchev communal house, work as an English teacher to save money for new documents and try to return to the United States. Meanwhile, agents of the CIA [agência norte-americana de inteligência] take Russian retiree Ivanovich, who looks a lot like Biden, to the United States”, he adds.

The series is directed by Evgeny Nevsky and stars actor Dmitry Dyuzhev.I’m really curious to see what comes out of our bold experiment, and whether the public will be able to recognize me in Biden and Biden in me.”, said the actor, according to a statement released by the channel. “I can assure you it will be a very kind, realistic and funny story.”

The use of entertainment to spread the ideals of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government is nothing new. In March of this year, the series “Take Her Across the Maidan” was released, which portrays the protests on Independence Square in Kiev in 2013 and 2014 as a US-sponsored coup d’état. The movement led to the overthrow of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych and left dozens dead. The production attempts to justify the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Read the full statement released by TNT channel:

“TNT channel and film production company 1-2-3 Production announce the start of filming of the comedy series ‘Goodbye’ about how US President Joe Biden goes incognito to Russia and plunges into our reality.

“The main role in the series is played by Dmitry Dyuzhev, the project also stars Alexey Demidov, Marusya Klimova, Olga Bogdanova, Anna Ukolova, Evgenia Shcherbakova, Vlad Demin, Nikita Dyuvbanov, Wilson Lee Richard, Mikhail Bogdasarov and Anastasia Denisova. The director of the project was Evgeny Nevsky (‘Eterna: Part 1’ and ‘Only Girls in Sports’).

“In the story, US President Joe Biden wants to find out for himself why his sanctions are not working against the Russians. Undercover, he flies to Russia to understand the Russian soul and on the very first day he loses his documents, but finds a new friend, a true Russian patriot. Now Biden is forced to live in an ordinary Khrushchev house, work as an English teacher to save money for new documents and try to return to the United States. Meanwhile, CIA agents bring Russian pensioner Ivanovich, who looks a lot like Biden, to the United States.

“Dmitry Dyuzhev, actor: ‘I like roles that allow me to expand my acting range and literally become a different person. In my opinion, this is one of the main tasks of an actor: to look for new characters to create new ones. I understand perfectly well that my body is an instrument that learns to be different by itself. I myself am really curious to see what will come of our bold experiment, and whether the audience will be able to recognize me in Biden and Biden in me. Of course, this is not a documentary project, in which for me 100% physical similarity is important, the most important thing is to show the character, who, of course, will be slightly different from the real prototype due to gender specifics. However, I can definitely assure you that it will be a very kind, realistic and funny story.’”