The relationship between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin seems to be cooling off. (Archive image) © Pavel Golovkin/dpa

Erdogan is currently moving closer to the West again. Kremlin propagandists, but also critics, already fear an imminent war between Russia and Turkey.

Moscow – Turkey’s foreign policy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan especially against the background of the Ukraine war often causes discussions. Despite the war of aggression, there are close ties to the Kremlin boss Wladimir Putin and Russia. But now a very clear turning point is emerging: Erdogan’s government releases key Ukrainian Azov battalion commandersassures the Ukraine of the delivery of modern Firtina-type howitzers, also wants to build drones there, advocates Kiev’s NATO membership and agrees to NATO expansion to include Sweden.

Türkiye moves away from Russia: Kremlin propagandist Solovyov warns of Erdogan

Senator Viktor Bondarev, who is close to the Kremlin, had already emphasized that Turkey was developing into an “unfriendly country”. Propagandists on Russian state television are now also concerned about developments in Turkey. For example, TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov: In a program with Duma deputy Semyon Bagdasarov, he emphasized the historical conflicts between Turks and Russians.

“Erdogan represents the interests of a specific state,” Solovyov said on the show on Russian state television, according to a translation of the account TheKremlinYap on Twitter posting scenes from Russian propaganda broadcasts. The Turkish President does not care about the interests of the USA, Russia or Germany, but only those of Turkey: “For him, that comes Türkiye first.”

Hate speech against Erdogan on Russian TV: Propagandist portrays Turkey as a “historic” enemy

Solovyov emphasized that Turkey is an imperial state. The Ottoman Empire, Turkey’s de facto predecessor, had a “very complicated relationship” with the former Russian Empire. The Kremlin propagandist was basically campaigning not to forget that the Turks are a historic enemy of Russia: “With no one have we fought so many bloody wars as with Turkey.”

His interlocutor Bagdasarov immediately intervened at this point and accused Turkey of an attack on the territory of Russia to plan. Ankara wants to take advantage of the current situation in Ukraine to bring former areas of the Ottoman Empire back under Turkish control. It’s not just about the southern Caucasus, “but also about our North Caucasus, the Black Sea coast and Crimea,” said the deputy.

Bagdasarov warned that this should not be allowed to happen: Otherwise, ordinary soldiers would be forced to correct political mistakes. “We have to get to work,” demanded the politician.

War between Turkey and Russia? Ex-Colonel bets on Erdogan’s involvement in Crimea

Like Solovyov and Bagdasarov, Kremlin critic and former Russian colonel Igor Strelkov senses a direct war with Turkey. “The moment of truth is approaching,” he wrote on his Telegram channel. “Sooner or later there will be a direct military confrontation with Turkey,” Strelkov continued. His assumption: Erdogan would “extort” as many concessions as possible from the Kremlin without military coercion and eventually resort to military threats.

This war will be fought in Syria, the Caucasus and the Black Sea, Strelkov stressed. It is possible, for example, that Turkish troops would take part in the clashes on the Crimean peninsula either under cover or officially. The peninsula was part of the Ottoman Empire for hundreds of years. The population consists predominantly of Muslim Crimean Tatars. Ankara opposes the Russian annexation and keeps emphasizing that Crimea belongs to Ukraine.

Ex-Russian militia commander senses Turkish plan for Syria after end of grain deal

For the possible Turkish-Russian front in Syria, the ex-colonel presented a concrete scenario in his contribution. For example, Turkey could block the Bosporus and Dardanelles Straits for the Russian fleet as early as this year in order to prevent arms and ammunition supplies for Russian troops in Syria to prevent. Left without reinforcements, Russian troops would eventually face attacks from pro-Turkish armed groups in Syria.

After that, according to the former colonel, Turkey will inflict a “complete defeat” on the Russian troops. Even without a full-scale conflict, the Turkish military could “strangle” the Russian army in Syria, as Ankara could close Turkish airspace to Russian planes and cut sea communications. If Strelkov has his way, Russia should have withdrawn troops from Syria long ago, but now it is too late: “A large proportion of our soldiers are Erdogan’s hostage.” Russia’s refusal to continue the grain agreement will initiate a “chain of consequences” and put a heavy strain on Turkish-Russian relations, he stressed.

The Russian ex-colonel and ex-militia commander in Ukraine’s Donbass is considered a hardliner. Strelkov is a well-known Kremlin critic. He criticizes Putin, in Ukraine war not being tough enough and instead of talking about a “military special operation” they want to declare a “war” against Ukraine. He is also said to have been involved in the downing of the Malaysian passenger plane in 2014. (bb)