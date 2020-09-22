Russian-Turkish military patrols will return to roads in the part of Idlib province in Syria, where they stopped earlier. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this in an interview with the New York bureau of the Al-Arabiya TV channel. Conversation text posted on website departments.

“The patrolling of the M4 highway, which was stopped for security reasons, since Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation) constantly arranges armed provocations and attacks Syrian state positions. They are trying to attack the Russian airbase in Khmeimim, ”the minister said in an interview.

He also assured that the Syrian government army and its allies in the person of the Russian army do not need to attack Idlib. “We use force only if we defend against Hayat Tahrir al-Sham attacks. We are applying it pointwise so as not to damage civilians and civilian objects, ”the minister stressed.

A day earlier, information appeared that the militants of the group mentioned by Lavrov were planning provocations: they were supposedly going to stage a chemical attack in two villages in Idlib province. The Russian side announced that White Helmets activists would participate in this.

The Syrian civil war began in March 2011. The main participants in the conflict are government forces on the side of Bashar al-Assad, the so-called moderate opposition and Islamist groups. The opposition is supported by Turkey, Russia is helping the Assad government.