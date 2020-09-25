A Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria was fired upon from a grenade launcher. This was reported on Friday, September 25 by TRT in Russian in Twitter…

It is known that as a result of the shelling of an armored personnel carrier of the military police, he was injured, and two Russian soldiers were shell-shocked. Other details have not yet been provided.

On September 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Russian-Turkish military patrols will return to the roads in the part of Idlib province in Syria where they were previously suspended. It was about the M4 highway, where patrolling was stopped for security reasons after the attacks by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

Incidents with Russian-Turkish patrols in Syria occur regularly. So, as a result of a similar attack by militants in August, two Russian soldiers were also injured. Then it was reported that the patrol was attacked by a group of Chechen fighters “Kataib Khattab al-Shishani” (part of “Jaysh al-Muhajirin wal-Ansar”, which is banned in Russia).

The presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib at the talks in Moscow on March 5. The parties agreed on an additional protocol, under the terms of which all hostilities on the contact line in Idlib are ended and a so-called security corridor is created along the M4 highway passing through Idlib. The reason for the high-level talks was a sharp aggravation of the situation in the province, as a result of which at least 62 Turkish soldiers were killed in January-February.

