The Russian Tu-214ON aircraft made its first flight in a new capacity and checked the camouflage of military facilities on the coasts of Crimea and Krasnodar. About it RIA News a military diplomatic source said.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the main goal was to check the camouflage and security of military facilities, units and formations located there, including the Sevastopol and Novorossiysk naval bases.

He added that the plane tested the ability of the regional air defense system to detect air targets in passive location mode, and also performed a number of other tasks.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Tu-214ON aircraft after the final withdrawal of Russia from the Open Skies Treaty will be used to solve military problems in the Arctic region. Vladimir Verba, general designer of the Vega concern, said that the Tu-214ON onboard radio-technical complex is similar to that used in Tu-214R reconnaissance aircraft, but its characteristics are deliberately coarsened to meet the requirements of the contract.