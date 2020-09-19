Russian supersonic strategic bombers Tu-160 set a new world record for flight range. This was announced on Saturday, September 19, by the commander of the long-range aviation of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia, Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, reports TASS…

“Today, two long-range aviation crews have set a new record for the range and duration of flight on the Tu-160 supersonic strategic missile carriers,” the general said.

According to him, the pilots covered more than 20 thousand kilometers and stayed in the air for more than 25 hours. Nobody has flown on airplanes of this class longer, Kobylash added.

As specified in the Russian Ministry of Defense, the planes took off from Engels airfield and landed there. The flight of two bombers under the command of Major General Oleg Pchela and Lieutenant Colonel Sergei Volkovitsky took place over the neutral waters of the central part of the Arctic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, the Kara Sea, the Laptev Sea, as well as the East Siberian, Chukchi and Barents Seas. At the same time, during the flight time of the Tu-160, three air refueling was carried out.

The previous record for flight range was set in 2010, also on the Tu-160. Then the pilots spent 24 hours and 24 minutes in the air.

Earlier in September, it was reported that the American edition of Aviation Week & Space Technology named the Tu-160 the most dangerous Russian military aircraft. At the same time, it was noted that the modernization carried out by Russia will further enhance the combat capabilities of the bomber.