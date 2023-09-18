Russian Ministry of Defense: mortars destroyed a 2S4 “Tulip” fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the LPR

Mortarmen of the Central Military District (CMD), with the help of 2S4 “Tulip”, destroyed strongholds and a fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnolimansk direction in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The Russian Ministry of Defense spoke about this, reports RIA News.

According to the agency, Russian mortar units use high-explosive fragmentation mines in combat at a distance of four to nine kilometers. To inflict maximum damage, fighters activate fuses with different delays depending on the type of structure.

Earlier it became known that the Vostok group destroyed two reconnaissance and one assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Priyutnoye area. They also stopped the exit of a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces infantry in the direction of Staromayorskoye and disrupted the rotation of Ukrainian army units north of Nikolskoye.