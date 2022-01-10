Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Kazakhstan has been a target of “international terrorism” and announced that Russian forces and their allies deployed to help the neighboring country’s government will depart after their mission ends.

“Once the contingent has fulfilled its functions, it will withdraw from the territory of Kazakhstan,” Putin told a videoconference meeting with his allies, including Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev.

At the meeting, he warned that Moscow would not tolerate “color revolutions” in the former Soviet Union, an expression used by the Kremlin to describe revolts, in his view, orchestrated by the West in the region.

Before Putin’s intervention, President Tokayev declared that the withdrawal of these forces will take place “soon”.

Led by Russia, some 2,030 troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (OTSC) were deployed to Kazakhstan at the request of Tokayev.

Kazakhstan’s president said on Monday that the bloody riots that shook the country were an “attempted coup d’état” by “armed fighters”.

