During the course of the special operation, the Russian armed forces have already used several hundred domestic loitering ammunition in Ukraine. This was announced on Thursday, October 20, “RIA Newswith reference to an informed source.

“From the beginning of the special operation on Ukraine the Russian military has already used several hundred domestic loitering ammunition. We are talking about drones “Cube” and two types of “Lancets”, – said the source of the agency.

Such drones are called kamikaze drones: they are effective against Ukrainian air defense systems and radar stations.

It is noted that Russian ammunition shows high efficiency in the destruction of anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) of the Ukrainian troops, radar stations (RLS) of various types, air defense systems (AD) of Ukraine and enemy manpower.

Their effectiveness is due to the fact that in the radar, and in the thermal, and in the visible, and in the acoustic ranges, they are hardly noticeable.

“Ukrainian militants have time to hear an incoming drone only at the very last moment, when it is already too late,” the source concluded.

On October 15, a Russian Lancet drone destroyed an air defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He liquidated the S-300 air defense system of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction.

Earlier, on October 13, the Russian Defense Ministry published a video with the use of loitering ammunition on Ukrainian militants.

The Lancet is a development of the ZALA AERO company of the Kalashnikov concern. Such weapons can stay in the air for a long time and independently seek out a target.

In June, the Rostec state corporation reported that Kub and Lancet kamikaze drones were actively used during a special operation to protect Donbass. It is noted that drones are most often used to destroy remote ground targets. In addition, the Lancet can independently find a target and hit it.

In the Donbass, the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the population of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics continues, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. Among the goals are the denazification and demilitarization of the Kyiv regime. This is necessary to ensure the security of the Russian state and people, the Kremlin said.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.