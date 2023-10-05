FromMarcus Gable close

Russia appears to be changing tactics in the Ukraine war. This apparently slows down the counteroffensive.

Zaporizhzhia – The actions of Russia’s troops in the Ukraine war are currently reminiscent of the tides ebb and flow. Like the waters of the oceans, the soldiers are supposed to keep retreating in the face of the counteroffensive that has been going on for months, only to then rush forward again. Just significantly more brutal than the wet model. After all, it’s a matter of life and death for them.

Russia in the Ukraine War: “Elastic Defense” like the Soviet Union once did

From this tactic of the Russian invaders reports the New York Times citing security experts. This would present the Ukrainian armed forces with major tasks. This way of waging war is by no means new, but is known as “elastic defense”.

“It has been used very successfully in the past,” emphasizes Ben Barry, who is responsible for land warfare studies at the International Institute for Strategic Studies: “But this requires good leadership and well-trained forces who can deliver decisive counterattacks.”

Among other things, the Soviet Union would have used this tactic to defy the German invaders in the Battle of Kursk in 1943 during the Second World War. Looking back, the German Historical Museum speaks of “a huge battle of attrition using the last reserves”.

Tactics from World War II: Encourage Ukrainian troops to advance

80 years later, the troops sent by Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin are not trying to hold the trenches at all costs. Instead, they would retreat to a second line of positions to encourage Ukrainian soldiers to advance. And strike back at the moment when Kiev’s troops are particularly vulnerable. That is, when they are in open areas or reach the abandoned positions.

However, it is difficult to assess whether this tactic will be used on a given day because there is no direct contact with the Russian commanders. Reference is made to one Report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)which recorded exactly these tactical counterattacks by the troops from Moscow around the village of Robotyne, which was recaptured from Ukraine.

Video: “I want to live” – Hotline enables Russian soldiers to desert

Ukraine War and the Counteroffensive: Robotyne Recapture Greatest Success

In the TimesThe article goes on to say that the focus of “elastic defense” is on not allowing the Ukrainians to secure a position in such a way that further advances could be planned from there. This is how they brought Robotyne back under their control weeks ago, which must still be seen as the greatest success of this second counteroffensive.

Oleksii Melnyk, a former Ukrainian commander in charge of international relations and security at the Kyiv Razumkov Center, sees a key factor in Russian tactics as the judicious use of military reserves when thrown into battle for a counterattack.

However, according to the report, Ukrainian officials and military experts also say that in addition to Russian counter tactics, dense minefields, trenches and anti-tank barriers are also slowing progress. They also mentioned the long-standing reluctance of NATO allies to provide combat aircraft and weapons with longer ranges. However, Russia’s large artillery reserves, which were used during the conflict, are particularly serious.

Counteroffensive in the Ukrainian War: Significant losses for small conquests

The invaders continue to succeed in slowing down the planned wave of reconquest of Ukraine. This creates a constant back and forth in this war. A battle of attrition.

On October 1, the ISW described geolocated footage that would show Ukrainian soldiers attacking a Russian trench system about a kilometer southwest of Robotyne. Around two and a half weeks earlier, similar satellite images showed that the Ukrainians had occupied those trenches. Consequently, they must have lost this area again in the meantime.

Also the Times concludes that both sides would have to suffer significant losses to gain the upper hand in the area. For months now there has only been fighting over small villages and trench systems.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine: Is Moscow running out of reserves?

Nevertheless, from the Ukrainian perspective there is apparently also light on the horizon. According to Melnyk, Russia is already deploying elite airborne troops to defend the Zaporizhia region. This could be an indication that regular reserves are becoming scarce. This is “encouraging news” for Ukraine. (mg)