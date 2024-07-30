Russian Armed Forces took over Ukrainian Armed Forces position in Zaporizhia region with drones

Drone operators of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) group “Dnepr” struck a position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AF) in a forest belt in the Orekhovo direction in the Zaporizhia region, giving the attack aircraft the opportunity to capture it. This was reported by the drone operator with the call sign Solo, as reported by TASS.

He said that it makes no sense to send attack aircraft to take up a position immediately, since the enemy can be attacked with FPV drones beforehand. Thus, according to him, the assault groups took up a position in the Zaporizhia region without losses or much resistance from the Ukrainian military.

The serviceman added that the use of drones allows saving the lives of attack aircraft and reconnaissance aircraft who carry out combat missions in close proximity to the enemy.

Earlier, the Russian Armed Forces reported superiority over the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the accuracy of hitting targets with FPV drones. According to one of the drone operators, the statistics of confirmed hits is 60-70 percent.