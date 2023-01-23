The Ministry of Defense reported that Russian forces liberated Krasnopolye in the Donetsk direction

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) took control of the settlement of Krasnopolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was stated to journalists by the official speaker of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

According to a representative of the defense department, not only regular units of the Armed Forces, but also “assault squad volunteers” participated in establishing control over the village.

“In the Donetsk direction, volunteers of assault detachments, with fire support from operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Southern Military District, liberated the settlement of Krasnopolye,” Konashenkov said.

According to the speaker of the Ministry of Defense, in this sector of hostilities, Russian forces destroyed more than 60 enemy soldiers, as well as several pieces of equipment, among which is the AN / TPQ-50 counter-battery radar supplied by the United States to Ukraine.

On January 20, in the same direction, Russian troops took control of the settlement of Klescheevka near Artemovsk.

Krasnopolye is a village in the Slavyansk region of the DPR. According to the 2001 census, 327 people lived in the village.