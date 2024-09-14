Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces took control of the settlement of Zhelannoye Pervoye in the DPR

The Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) have taken control of another settlement, Zhelannoye Pervoye, located in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported on Saturday, September 14, by the Russian Defense Ministry.

“As a result of active and decisive actions by units of the Yuzhnaya group, the settlement of Zhelannoye Pervoye in the DPR has been liberated,” the defense department said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that Russian troops defeated the formations of the 28th, 54th, 93rd mechanized, 10th mountain assault, 46th airmobile brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 116th territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoye, Chasov Yar, Kurdyumovka, Ostroye, Seversk, Konstantinovka and Katerinovka in the DPR, repelling two counterattacks of assault groups of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 120th territorial defense brigade.

Earlier it was reported that a Mi-28NM army aviation helicopter hit a concentration of manpower and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with a missile strike.