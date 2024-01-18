The Ministry of Defense announced the transfer to control of the village of Vesyoloye in the DPR

Russian troops took control of the village of Veseloye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Journalists were informed about this by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“In the Donetsk direction, as a result of successful active actions by units of the Southern Group of Forces, the village of Veseloye of the Donetsk People’s Republic was liberated,” the message says.

In addition, in this direction, the enemy lost more than 260 soldiers, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and 17 vehicles per day. During the counter-battery fight, three American M777 systems, Paladin and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems were hit.

Related materials:

Earlier it became known that units of the Novorossiysk Guards Mountain Unit of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporozhye region. They clarified that they managed to storm enemy positions near the village of Verbovoye on the Orekhovsky sector of the front.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics.