Russian artillery hit an assault detachment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine advancing towards Kirovsk in the DPR
Russian artillery in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) fired on an assault detachment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), which was advancing in the direction of the settlement of Kirovsk. This was reported to journalists by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.
