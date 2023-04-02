On April 2, the head of the press center of the Vostok group, Oleksandr Gordeyev, reported that Russian units had repelled a combined attack by multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction.

“In the South Donetsk direction, combined missile strikes were repelled by two shells of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and three shells of the Smerch MLRS. The calculations of the S-300, Buk anti-aircraft missile systems destroyed all targets, ”he quoted him as saying. “RIA News”.

As Gordeev noted, the crews of the Osa-AKM and Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile systems shot down two Valkyrie and two Fury unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

In addition, in the Zaporozhye direction, a Leleka UAV was shot down by small arms fire.

The day before, the head of the press center of the grouping of troops “South” Ivan Bigma said that the crews of howitzers “Msta-B” of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the platoon stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdeevka direction. Also, a D-20 artillery gun was eliminated at a firing position by a battery of 152-mm howitzers “Gyatsint-B”.

On the same day, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers were destroyed in the Krasnolymansk direction in a day. In addition to manpower, enemy equipment was also eliminated: two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles and one D-30 howitzer.

Prior to that, on March 31, Gordeev said that the calculation of the Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) eliminated the Ukrainian Valkyrie drone. Also reflected is an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct reconnaissance in combat in the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

