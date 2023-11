Astafiev: the Russian Armed Forces group “South” repelled 6 attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction

Units of the group of Russian troops “South” in the Donetsk direction repelled six attacks by assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the enemy lost up to 185 people and six pieces of equipment. This was reported by RIA News head of the group’s press center Vadim Astafiev.