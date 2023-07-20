The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the reflection of 16 attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction

Russian troops managed to repel 16 attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Donetsk direction. This was reported to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

They clarified that the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka, Pervomayskoye, Veseloye, Krasnogorovka, Maryinka and north of Kleshcheevka.