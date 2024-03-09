Motorized rifle units of the Western Group of Forces repelled five counterattacks by assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of ​​Lake Liman in the Kupyansk direction. The head of the group’s press center, Ivan Bigma, spoke about this on March 9.

“Units of the West group of troops continue to carry out combat missions in the Kupyansk direction. Motorized rifle units, in cooperation with artillery, repelled five counterattacks by assault groups of the 57th motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​Lake Liman,” he noted in a video posted on the Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Bigma said that the group’s artillery units hit more than 220 enemy targets, including temporary deployment points, platoon strongholds, artillery positions and concentrations of manpower and equipment.

According to him, Russian forces destroyed the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drone control center in the Tabaevka area of ​​the Kharkov region.

In addition, six Ukrainian army drones were shot down: three Valkyries, two Furies and Leleka-100.

“Enemy losses in the Kupyansk direction amounted to up to 50 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles and four cars,” he said.

The day before, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops had improved their position along the front line in the Kupyansk and Donetsk directions within a week. It is noted that enemy manpower and equipment were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Peschanoye and Berestovoe in the Kharkov region.

On the same day, March 8, Bigma informed that artillerymen of the Russian Armed Forces hit more than 230 Ukrainian Armed Forces targets in the Kupyansk direction. The losses of the Ukrainian army amounted to up to 40 militants, two mortar crews, a drone and an artillery piece.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.