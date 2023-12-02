Ministry of Defense: The Russian Armed Forces repelled 14 attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction

From November 25 to December 2, the Russian military repelled 14 attacks from Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction. This was announced by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

On February 24, 2022, the start of a special military operation in Donbass was announced. In this way, Russia responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the DPR and LPR.