Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

Split

Russian soldiers at a checkpoint in Ukraine’s Kherson region. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Andrei Rubtsov

Before the expected offensive by Ukrainian troops, the Russian army is preparing for the attacks with multi-layered defenses.

Moscow/Kiev – anti-tank barriers, minefields, trenches – the reports on Russia’s preparations for the announced counter-offensive in Ukraine war increase. For around six months, Russian troops have been fortifying the occupied areas and building extensive defense systems. This is how Putin’s army wants to resist the liberation attempts of the Ukraine oppose

Like the ones, among others Moscow Times reported, experts assume, however, that the Effectiveness of these defenses is heavily dependent on the capabilities of the now severely decimated Russian troops will depend. The Financial Times and the British BBC have analyzed satellite images revealing a multi-level system of anti-tank ditches, minefields, concrete “dragon teeth,” barbed wire fences, and ditches for soldiers.

War in Ukraine: Russian troops build defenses

Military analysts see this as a sign that Russian forces have realized they cannot defend much of the territory they control without entrenched positions. Fortifications have sprung up along the entire front line, including around the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhia region, near the Berdyansk air base on the Azov Sea coast, and also on the Crimean Peninsula, which has been occupied since 2014.

Perhaps the strongest fortifications were built by Russian troops in the northern part of Zaporizhia Oblast. An early push by the Ukrainian army in that direction is expected Crimea. Four settlements northeast of Melitopol – Tokmak, Pologi, Ocheretovatoye and Bilmak – are completely surrounded by defenses. The entire civilian population is said to have been evacuated from Tokmak in order to turn the city into a military fortress.

War in Ukraine: Potentially high Ukrainian losses in counter-offensive

It is considered extremely difficult among experts to break through such a line of defense without large losses. Success can only be achieved through coordinated action by the various branches of the armed forces, said Mykola Bielieskov, a researcher at the National Institute for Strategic Studies in Kyivthe Moscow Times.

However, she sees them too decimated Russian troops as a crucial factor. “Obstacles alone cannot stop the advancing forces,” she says. They are only effective if properly manned and supplemented by artillery fire, aircraft and reserves.

Video: Ukrainian counteroffensive: These factors are crucial

Opposite of Financial Times Former Defense Minister of Ukraine and current CEO of the Center for Defense Strategies Andrii Zahorodniuk said he sees an advantage for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Because Russia’s soldiers would have to defend a front line of around 1,000 kilometers. “Russian troops are scattered all over the front line, we will always be able to find regions where they are not expecting us,” Zahorodniuk told the newspaper.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

A lot will depend on how well positioned the Russian army will be. British intelligence reported on Saturday that Moscow had moved “several battalions to reinforce” its positions in Bakhmut, which is said to have been recently captured. This is a remarkable sign for military experts, since the Russian units along the rest of the front are considered to be overburdened. The morale within the troops of Wladimir Putin should not have been good before – and could now become a co-determining factor. (fmu)